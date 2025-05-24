Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Advocates Twin Strategies to Revive Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

In a bid to rejuvenate Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah proposes hosting government meetings in the region to foster safety and trust. Addressing security challenges from recent attacks, he emphasizes rebuilding economic stability and safety through strategic government-led initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:30 IST
Omar Abdullah Advocates Twin Strategies to Revive Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has put forward a dual approach to revive the region's embattled tourism sector, following recent terror attacks and shelling incidents. During a NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, he urged the Central Government to direct public sector undertakings (PSUs) to convene in Kashmir, aiming to instill confidence and spur economic revival in the area.

Highlighting the urgency, Abdullah called for parliamentary committee meetings in the state, coupled with improved safety measures, including individual bunkers for residents along the vulnerable Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). These initiatives, he argued, are critical for assuaging public fears and ensuring long-term stability.

As terror-induced insecurity continues to stymie economic activities, Abdullah's proposals reflect a strategic push to align security and economic priorities, with a focus on restoring normalcy and bolstering trust in Jammu and Kashmir's vitality as a premier tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025