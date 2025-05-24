Omar Abdullah Advocates Twin Strategies to Revive Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has put forward a dual approach to revive the region's embattled tourism sector, following recent terror attacks and shelling incidents. During a NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, he urged the Central Government to direct public sector undertakings (PSUs) to convene in Kashmir, aiming to instill confidence and spur economic revival in the area.

Highlighting the urgency, Abdullah called for parliamentary committee meetings in the state, coupled with improved safety measures, including individual bunkers for residents along the vulnerable Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). These initiatives, he argued, are critical for assuaging public fears and ensuring long-term stability.

As terror-induced insecurity continues to stymie economic activities, Abdullah's proposals reflect a strategic push to align security and economic priorities, with a focus on restoring normalcy and bolstering trust in Jammu and Kashmir's vitality as a premier tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)