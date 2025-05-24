Miss World 2025: A Glamorous Showcase of Indian Handloom

In a dazzling display of grace and fashion, the Miss World 2025 contestants took to the stage in Hyderabad, highlighting the rich tapestry of India's textile heritage.

The fashion show, held Saturday evening, featured a stunning array of dresses crafted from the renowned Pochampally fabric, alongside other Indian textiles such as the UNESCO-recognized Gollabhama sarees.

As the event continues until May 31, top contestants from around the world will compete for the prestigious title, set against a backdrop of cultural appreciation and global diversity.