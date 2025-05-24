Jafar Panahi Secures Cannes' Top Honor with 'It Was Just An Accident'

Acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film 'It Was Just An Accident'.

Known for his bold approach to filmmaking, Panahi has faced numerous arrests, yet continues to capture the world's attention with his work.

This accolade marks a significant moment for the director, who last attended the festival in person in 2003, when his film 'Crimson Gold' was screened in the Un Certain Regard category.

