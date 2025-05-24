Triumph at Cannes: Jafar Panahi's Victory

Iranian director Jafar Panahi has clinched the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with his film 'It Was Just An Accident'. The announcement was made by jury president Juliette Binoche, who praised the film for its transformative power.

Panahi's latest film follows the intense journey of Vahid, portrayed by Vahid Mobasseri. Vahid kidnaps a man resembling his torturer, seeking corroboration from other prison survivors before deciding the imposter's fate. This gripping narrative captivated the Cannes jury, showcasing Panahi's evocative storytelling.

The Grand Prix, second only to the Palme d'Or, was awarded to Joachim Trier for 'Sentimental Value'. This year's festival showcased twenty-two films, including entries from notable filmmakers like Richard Linklater, Wes Anderson, and the Dardenne brothers, underscoring the global talent vying for the top accolades.

