Jafar Panahi's Victory: A Cannes Comeback with 'It Was Just An Accident'

Jafar Panahi's thriller 'It Was Just An Accident' won the top prize, Palme d'Or, at Cannes after more than two decades away. The story centers on Vahid, who kidnaps a man resembling his former torturer. Prestigious awards followed for various other films, closing the vibrant Cannes Film Festival.

Updated: 25-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 00:01 IST
Jafar Panahi

Iranian director Jafar Panahi's thrilling masterpiece 'It Was Just An Accident' clinched the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, marking his triumphant return to the prestigious event after over 20 years. The film, which navigates themes of revenge and redemption, captivated audiences and jurors alike, securing Panahi's place in cinematic history.

During a poignant and emotional acceptance speech, Panahi, donning sunglasses, expressed gratitude towards his dedicated cast and crew. The storyline follows Vahid, portrayed by Vahid Mobasseri, as he grapples with the resurfacing horrors of his past incarceration, leading to a gripping narrative of mistaken identity and emotional reckoning.

Elsewhere in the festival, Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' and films by Mascha Schilinski and Oliver Laxe received high accolades. Rising stars and seasoned veterans alike celebrated their victories, culminating in a memorable conclusion to this year's Cannes Film Festival.

