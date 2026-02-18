Cricket Clash: Pakistan vs Namibia T20 Thriller

In a riveting encounter at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's cricket team showcased their prowess against Namibia on Wednesday. Spearheaded by Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten 100, Pakistan set a tough target of 199 runs.

The Namibian bowlers faced challenges, with Jack Brassell claiming two wickets, including crucial dismissals of Saim Ayub and Salman Agha. Despite their efforts, Namibia's bowlers could not prevent the Pakistani batsmen from dominating the innings.

Pakistan's steady batting performance saw minor hiccups with the fall of Saim Ayub and Salman Agha at 40 and 107, respectively. Nonetheless, they concluded strongly at 199, a total that set the stage for an intense second innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)