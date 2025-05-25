Remembering Mukul Dev: The Unseen Star Behind Omerta

In a moving tribute, filmmaker Hansal Mehta lamented the passing of Mukul Dev, an actor and writer who shaped the 2017 film 'Omerta.' He described Dev as a 'devastatingly handsome' artist whose storytelling talent enriched the film's narrative.

Mukul Dev, known for roles in 'Son of Sardaar,' 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' and 'Jai Ho,' died after prolonged health issues. Despite an auspicious beginning in the film industry, complete with big directors and prominent co-stars, Dev's career was a patchwork of what-ifs—a shadow of potential unfulfilled.

Mehta reflected on his friend's charm and the personal struggles that undermined his professional journey. He vividly recounted their partnership and shared creative moments, paying homage to Dev's legacy and the unseen contributions to cinema.