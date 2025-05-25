Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Actor Mukul Dev
Bollywood is mourning the passing of actor Mukul Dev, renowned for his roles in various hit films. Salman Khan and other celebrities expressed their condolences through heartfelt messages on social media, remembering Dev as a warm and talented performer. His contributions to cinema will be fondly remembered.
The Bollywood film industry is in mourning following the passing of actor Mukul Dev, who was known for his performances in films such as "Son of Sardaar" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana." Dev died on Friday night in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.
Among those paying tribute was Salman Khan, who posted a nostalgic photo on Instagram, captioning it, "Miss you my dear brother Mukul. Rest In Peace." Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan also shared their heartfelt condolences.
Mukul Dev made his mark in the industry with notable contributions, including co-writing the critically acclaimed "Omerta" with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Dev's legacy in Bollywood will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike.
