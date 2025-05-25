Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Actor Mukul Dev

Bollywood is mourning the passing of actor Mukul Dev, renowned for his roles in various hit films. Salman Khan and other celebrities expressed their condolences through heartfelt messages on social media, remembering Dev as a warm and talented performer. His contributions to cinema will be fondly remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:16 IST
Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Actor Mukul Dev
Mukul Dev
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollywood film industry is in mourning following the passing of actor Mukul Dev, who was known for his performances in films such as "Son of Sardaar" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana." Dev died on Friday night in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Among those paying tribute was Salman Khan, who posted a nostalgic photo on Instagram, captioning it, "Miss you my dear brother Mukul. Rest In Peace." Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan also shared their heartfelt condolences.

Mukul Dev made his mark in the industry with notable contributions, including co-writing the critically acclaimed "Omerta" with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Dev's legacy in Bollywood will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025