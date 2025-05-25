Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Congress Leads March to Defend Bastar's Resources

The Chhattisgarh Congress launches a four-day foot march in Dantewada to safeguard Bastar's water, forest, land, and mineral wealth. Led by chief Deepak Baij, this 'Nyay Padyatra' protests against resource allocation to corporates and aims to protect the region's natural resources from privatization.

Updated: 25-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:51 IST
The Chhattisgarh Congress is set to commence a significant four-day foot march in the Dantewada district, as part of efforts to safeguard the Bastar region's invaluable natural resources, including water, forests, and mineral deposits. This move was announced by the party in a statement released on Sunday.

Party's state unit chief, Deepak Baij, will spearhead the 'Nyay Padyatra,' starting from Kirandul town, culminating in a protest outside the collector's office in Dantewada on May 29. Baij criticized the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government for allegedly turning Chhattisgarh into an area of exploitation for corporate entities.

According to Baij, four major iron ore mines in Bastar were privatized, signaling a worrying trend for the region's mineral wealth. The march aims to raise awareness and prevent further exploitation, particularly by large corporations like Adani, within the tribal-dominated Bastar region, which encompasses seven districts.

