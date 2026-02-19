BJP's Stance: Prioritizing Assam's Resources Over Infiltrator Crisis

Nitin Nabin, BJP president, firmly stated that the state resources of Assam should solely belong to its people, not Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking to booth workers at Manohari tea estate in Dibrugarh, he commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts to safeguard these rights.

Nabin stressed that infiltration poses a significant threat, not only affecting local rights but also impacting regional resources. Highlighting India's economic resilience under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasized Modi's focus on the northeast, contrasting it with previous governments' inadequate use of allocated funds.

During his visit to Assam, Nabin urged BJP workers to engage with residents to showcase the party's advancements over the last decade. Expressing confidence in winning all local assembly seats, he dismissed the opposition Congress as ineffective, citing BJP's consistent commitment, especially during crises like the Covid pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)