Left Menu

Box Office Titans: Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Break Records

The global box office was dominated by Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning,' amassing a combined $494.2 million. 'Lilo & Stitch' set a new record over Memorial Day weekend, while 'Mission: Impossible' impressed with its massive marketing campaign. The summer season looks promising for movie theaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:27 IST
Box Office Titans: Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Break Records

The live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' soared at the global box office, collectively earning $494.2 million. The new 'Lilo & Stitch' captivated audiences, earning $304.2 million worldwide and setting a domestic record over Memorial Day weekend as it refreshed a beloved franchise.

Tom Cruise returned as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible,' collecting $190 million globally. Paramount's vigorous marketing efforts played a key role in this success as the series finalizes its 29-year journey. The movie's dynamic appeal drew significant attention from younger audiences, marking a shift from its traditionally older fan base.

This robust box office turnout is a welcome development for theater owners after a slow March, setting a hopeful tone for summer blockbusters. Industry experts anticipate a packed lineup of high-grossing films as the entertainment industry rebounds from previous disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025