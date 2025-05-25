Box Office Titans: Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Break Records

The live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' soared at the global box office, collectively earning $494.2 million. The new 'Lilo & Stitch' captivated audiences, earning $304.2 million worldwide and setting a domestic record over Memorial Day weekend as it refreshed a beloved franchise.

Tom Cruise returned as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible,' collecting $190 million globally. Paramount's vigorous marketing efforts played a key role in this success as the series finalizes its 29-year journey. The movie's dynamic appeal drew significant attention from younger audiences, marking a shift from its traditionally older fan base.

This robust box office turnout is a welcome development for theater owners after a slow March, setting a hopeful tone for summer blockbusters. Industry experts anticipate a packed lineup of high-grossing films as the entertainment industry rebounds from previous disruptions.

