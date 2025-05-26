Left Menu

Malvika Raaj Bagga Announces Pregnancy in Heartwarming Instagram Post

Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, famous for her role in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', announced her pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga. The couple shared an Instagram post featuring 'MOM' and 'DAD' caps. Malvika, who debuted in 2001, tied the knot with Pranav in November 2023 in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:53 IST
Malvika Raaj Bagga Announces Pregnancy in Heartwarming Instagram Post
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, widely recognized for her role in the iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', is set to embrace motherhood. She recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram, where she posted a series of endearing photos alongside her husband, Pranav Bagga.

The couple delighted fans with their creative announcement, donning caps emblazoned with 'MOM' and 'DAD'. The post was affectionately captioned, 'You + Me + 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.'

Malvika, who played the younger version of Pooja Sharma in her 2001 debut, married Pranav in a picturesque ceremony in Goa, November 2023. The 31-year-old actor is now eagerly anticipating the next chapter of her life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025