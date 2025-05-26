Malvika Raaj Bagga Announces Pregnancy in Heartwarming Instagram Post

Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, widely recognized for her role in the iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', is set to embrace motherhood. She recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram, where she posted a series of endearing photos alongside her husband, Pranav Bagga.

The couple delighted fans with their creative announcement, donning caps emblazoned with 'MOM' and 'DAD'. The post was affectionately captioned, 'You + Me + 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.'

Malvika, who played the younger version of Pooja Sharma in her 2001 debut, married Pranav in a picturesque ceremony in Goa, November 2023. The 31-year-old actor is now eagerly anticipating the next chapter of her life.

(With inputs from agencies.)