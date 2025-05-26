Celebrating Sabitri Puja: A Tradition of Devotion in Odisha

On Monday, married women throughout Odisha celebrated Sabitri Puja, emphasizing marital devotion and longevity. The festival, marked with Sindoor, gathered women of all ages in temples and near banyan trees for the Sabitri Brata rituals.

Observed annually on the new moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, the day is celebrated with fervor. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings to married women, acknowledging the festival's significance for Odia culture and tradition.

The legend of Sabitri, a figure of unwavering devotion from Hindu mythology, is central to the celebrations, as she is believed to have invoked Yamraj to revive her husband. Special pujas were held, notably in Puri's Jagannath Temple, marking the occasion.