Left Menu

Celebrating Sabitri Puja: A Tradition of Devotion in Odisha

Sabitri Puja, a significant festival for married women in Odisha, celebrates devotion and longevity in marriage. Women participate in rituals, symbolizing unwavering faith, as they seek blessings for their husbands. The festival, rooted in Hindu mythology, is marked by rituals and cultural practices observed across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:31 IST
Celebrating Sabitri Puja: A Tradition of Devotion in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, married women throughout Odisha celebrated Sabitri Puja, emphasizing marital devotion and longevity. The festival, marked with Sindoor, gathered women of all ages in temples and near banyan trees for the Sabitri Brata rituals.

Observed annually on the new moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, the day is celebrated with fervor. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings to married women, acknowledging the festival's significance for Odia culture and tradition.

The legend of Sabitri, a figure of unwavering devotion from Hindu mythology, is central to the celebrations, as she is believed to have invoked Yamraj to revive her husband. Special pujas were held, notably in Puri's Jagannath Temple, marking the occasion.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025