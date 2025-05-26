Left Menu

Sabrina Bryan Eager for Cheetah Girls Revival

Sabrina Bryan, former Cheetah Girls star, expresses her enthusiasm to reprise her role as Dorinda Thomas should a reboot happen. Celebrating the legacy, she highlights the inspirational impact of the series on fans and hopes for a reunion that fosters 'girl power' for a new generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:09 IST
Sabrina Bryan (Image source: Instagram/ @sabrina.bryan). Image Credit: ANI
Sabrina Bryan, renowned actress and singer, recently expressed her keen interest in reprising her iconic role as Dorinda 'Do' Thomas from the beloved Disney Channel musical film, 'The Cheetah Girls.' In an interview with People, Bryan shared her readiness to return to the role and highlighted the film series' lasting impact.

The original 2003 film, along with its chart-topping soundtrack, brought the Cheetah Girls group—comprising Bryan, Raven-Symone, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and Kiely Williams—into the spotlight as recording artists. Following its success, two more sequels, 'The Cheetah Girls 2' (2006) and 'The Cheetah Girls: One World' (2008), captivated audiences, further cementing their legacy.

Reflecting on her interactions with fans, Bryan noted the profound influence her character had on viewers who resonated with Dorinda's journey. The theme of overcoming personal struggles and discovering one's identity continues to inspire audiences. Her co-star Raven-Symone also expressed her hopes for a reunion, emphasizing the show's contribution to 'girl power' and cultural evolution.

