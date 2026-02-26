Political Rhetoric: Nehru's Legacy vs. Modi's Stand on Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament has sparked criticism from the Indian Congress, reflecting on the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru's balanced stance on Israel and Palestine. Modi's comments have drawn backlash for allegedly diminishing India's moral standing on global affairs and being overly supportive of Israel's Prime Minister.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech at the Israeli Parliament has been criticized by India's Congress party for being an unreserved defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This has reportedly lowered India's moral standing on the global stage.
The Congress party harked back to the diplomatic wisdom of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, highlighting his balanced approach to the complex Israel-Palestine issue. Nehru's 1947 exchange with Albert Einstein emphasized empathy for both Jewish and Arab predicaments.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cited human rights activist Eitay Mack's criticism of Modi's Knesset address, suggesting it was acclaimed domestically yet seen as diminishing India's global reputation. The longstanding issue continues to evoke strong political emotions and divides opinion across parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
