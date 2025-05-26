Harmonizing Faith: The Mormon Embrace of Yoga and Meditation

In the bucolic city of Spanish Fork, Utah, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are embracing yoga as a form of spiritual nourishment. At the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple, attendees like Wendy Cullum find solace and deepened connections to their faith through the practice.

Yoga, which translates to 'union with the divine' in Sanskrit, seamlessly integrates with Mormon beliefs for many. Philip McLemore, a former Air Force chaplain, discovered a synthesis between yoga and Christianity, culminating in a harmony of spiritual identities. He now practices before a shrine featuring both Christ and Hindu deities.

The growing acceptance of yoga among Latter-day Saints reflects a broader trend. Figures like LeAnne Tolley employ yoga to address behavioral issues, and Naomi Watkins finds it a crucial path for reclaiming her connection to self. This blend of spiritual and physical wellness is reshaping faith's landscape in unexpected yet deeply resonant ways.

