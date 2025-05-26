Left Menu

Harmonizing Faith: The Mormon Embrace of Yoga and Meditation

In Spanish Fork, Utah, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints integrate yoga into their spiritual lives, finding connections between the ancient practice and their faith. Figures like Wendy Cullum and Philip McLemore find that yoga enhances their understanding and strengthens their personal beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saltlakecity | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:54 IST
Harmonizing Faith: The Mormon Embrace of Yoga and Meditation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the bucolic city of Spanish Fork, Utah, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are embracing yoga as a form of spiritual nourishment. At the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple, attendees like Wendy Cullum find solace and deepened connections to their faith through the practice.

Yoga, which translates to 'union with the divine' in Sanskrit, seamlessly integrates with Mormon beliefs for many. Philip McLemore, a former Air Force chaplain, discovered a synthesis between yoga and Christianity, culminating in a harmony of spiritual identities. He now practices before a shrine featuring both Christ and Hindu deities.

The growing acceptance of yoga among Latter-day Saints reflects a broader trend. Figures like LeAnne Tolley employ yoga to address behavioral issues, and Naomi Watkins finds it a crucial path for reclaiming her connection to self. This blend of spiritual and physical wellness is reshaping faith's landscape in unexpected yet deeply resonant ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

