Mizoram Seeks Increased NFSA Beneficiaries Amidst Development Efforts

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma requested the Centre to raise NFSA beneficiaries by 1.7 lakh. Currently, only 60.26% of ration card holders are covered. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi promised support. Discussions also included upgrading projects, including a golf course and agricultural market development.

Aizawl | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:42 IST
Mizoram is pushing for an increase in its allocated beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) by 1.7 lakh, CM Lalduhoma stated at a meeting with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi. Currently, only 60.26 percent of the state's ration cardholders benefit from the NFSA.

Lalduhoma requested additional allocations for the state, which the Centre assured to consider. The need for expansion is backed by the state department's data showing most eligible but unregistered beneficiaries. Under the NFSA, Antyodaya Anna Yojana families receive 35 kg of free rice, while the Priority Households get 5 kg per person, with an option for more at subsidized rates.

The Chief Minister also met other Union Ministers, including Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia, to discuss developmental projects. Topics included upgrading the Golf Course in Thenzawl to international standards and boosting local agricultural markets. Scindia committed to pursue these proposals and support the state's development endeavors.

