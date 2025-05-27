'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' Shatter Box Office Records

Walt Disney's live-action adaptation of 'Lilo & Stitch' and the latest installment of 'Mission: Impossible' have drawn audiences to theaters in droves, setting a new box office record for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend. Ticket sales in North America reached an impressive $326.7 million, surpassing the previous high of $314.3 million set in 2013 during the release of the sixth 'Fast & Furious' movie.

Globally, 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' have earned nearly $500 million together, with $208.5 million coming from the U.S. and Canadian markets. 'Lilo & Stitch,' which reimagines Disney's 2002 animated classic, posted worldwide earnings of $304.2 million, including $145.5 million domestically by the end of Sunday.

In related entertainment news, Kendrick Lamar, leading the nominations with ten nods, will face off against Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and others at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas. The award show is set to be broadcast live, with Jennifer Lopez hosting the red-carpet event.

(With inputs from agencies.)