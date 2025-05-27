Tejashwi Yadav Blessed with a Baby Boy: Joy in the Family Courtyard

In an exciting development for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, a new chapter in his family life began on Tuesday. The politician and his wife were blessed with a baby boy at a Kolkata private hospital, marking the occasion with joy and gratitude.

Yadav, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, took to social media to announce the glad tidings. In a heartfelt post, he expressed his happiness and blessed the arrival of their little one, sharing the baby's first photograph.

Family members, including sister Rohini Acharya, offered their warm congratulations. This event marks the Yadavs' second child, following the birth of their daughter in March 2023, and brings happiness to the entire family.