Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Blessed with a Baby Boy: Joy in the Family Courtyard

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby boy, at a private hospital in Kolkata. Yadav shared the joyous news on social media, marking the occasion with blessings. Family members, including sister Rohini Acharya, extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple and celebrated the new addition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:43 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Blessed with a Baby Boy: Joy in the Family Courtyard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, a new chapter in his family life began on Tuesday. The politician and his wife were blessed with a baby boy at a Kolkata private hospital, marking the occasion with joy and gratitude.

Yadav, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, took to social media to announce the glad tidings. In a heartfelt post, he expressed his happiness and blessed the arrival of their little one, sharing the baby's first photograph.

Family members, including sister Rohini Acharya, offered their warm congratulations. This event marks the Yadavs' second child, following the birth of their daughter in March 2023, and brings happiness to the entire family.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025