Flight's Cinematic Rebirth: AI Revolution in Indian Cinema Takes Off

In an unprecedented move for Indian cinema, the groundbreaking aerial action thriller Flight is making a comeback, revitalized by the integration of artificial intelligence. Enhanced with state-of-the-art AI-powered VFX, the film promises an even more immersive and hyper-realistic visual spectacle tailored for the big screen.

Originally famed for its intense sequences and high production value, Flight's reimagined version stars Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain. The AI-enhanced release offers crisper and more dynamic visuals, marking a significant leap in storytelling. Behind this transformation is Crazy Boyz Entertainment, spearheading innovation alongside their visual effects division, Crazy VFX.

The collaboration with media entrepreneur Akkshay Rathie's ATPL further underscores the film's industry-changing potential. As Director Rathie puts it, the AI-driven visual sophistication offers not only an immersive cinema experience but also sets a new standard for Indian film. The AI-enhanced version of Flight hits theaters nationwide on May 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)