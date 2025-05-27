Left Menu

Flight's Cinematic Rebirth: AI Revolution in Indian Cinema Takes Off

Flight, India’s pioneering aerial action thriller, returns with AI-enhanced VFX, offering a hyper-realistic visual feast. Reimagined by Crazy Boyz Entertainment and Crazy VFX, this film pushes the boundaries of storytelling and technology, setting a new benchmark for cinematic experience. Re-released nationwide in collaboration with ATPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:24 IST
Flight's Cinematic Rebirth: AI Revolution in Indian Cinema Takes Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move for Indian cinema, the groundbreaking aerial action thriller Flight is making a comeback, revitalized by the integration of artificial intelligence. Enhanced with state-of-the-art AI-powered VFX, the film promises an even more immersive and hyper-realistic visual spectacle tailored for the big screen.

Originally famed for its intense sequences and high production value, Flight's reimagined version stars Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain. The AI-enhanced release offers crisper and more dynamic visuals, marking a significant leap in storytelling. Behind this transformation is Crazy Boyz Entertainment, spearheading innovation alongside their visual effects division, Crazy VFX.

The collaboration with media entrepreneur Akkshay Rathie's ATPL further underscores the film's industry-changing potential. As Director Rathie puts it, the AI-driven visual sophistication offers not only an immersive cinema experience but also sets a new standard for Indian film. The AI-enhanced version of Flight hits theaters nationwide on May 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025