Sattva Sukun Lifecare Launches Strategic Rights Issue to Fuel Growth

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a leading aroma and home decor product manufacturer, is launching a Rights Issue of up to 48 crore equity shares at ₹1.00 per share. This aims to strengthen the company's capital for further expansion. The issue offers 5 shares for every 2 held, open from May 28 to June 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a prominent manufacturer of aroma and home decor products, has announced a substantial Rights Issue. Offering up to 48 crore equity shares at ₹1.00 each, this move is aimed at bolstering the company's capital structure for its upcoming phase of growth and development.

The initiative offers five Rights Equity Shares for every two fully paid-up shares held, effective from the Record Date of May 9, 2025. The offer will be open from May 28 to June 26, 2025, with no extensions planned, following SEBI regulations for all processes in dematerialized form.

This capital infusion aligns with Sattva Sukun Lifecare's robust financial performance marked by a 74.8% profit increase in Q4 FY25 and aims to deepen investor participation as the company seeks further opportunities in the wellness sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

