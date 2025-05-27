Left Menu

Joe Jonas Praises Co-Parenting Bond with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas discusses his positive co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Sophie Turner. Despite their divorce, Jonas expresses gratitude for Turner's role as a mother to their two daughters. The singer emphasizes his desire for his children to grow up open-minded and confident. Jonas and Turner have maintained a respectful bond post-divorce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:41 IST
In a candid revelation, singer-songwriter Joe Jonas shared insights into his collaborative co-parenting arrangement with ex-wife, actor Sophie Turner. Jonas, renowned as a band member of the 'Jonas Brothers,' highlighted the importance of Turner's presence as an 'incredible mother' to their daughters, Willa and Delphine.

The couple, who divorced in 2024 after a four-year marriage, have successfully navigated their new roles as co-parents. Jonas praised Turner, a noted actor from the HBO series 'Game of Thrones,' for her dedication and the vital values she instills in their children, urging them to be open-minded and confident.

Their journey began in 2016, culminating in a grand marriage in 2019. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Jonas takes pride in the harmonious partnership they have fostered for their girls' upbringing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

