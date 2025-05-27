Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm: Reviving Tourism Amidst Adversity

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, emphasized that tourism should not be used to gauge normalcy. He convened a special cabinet meeting to convey that the region remains resilient against terrorism. Efforts, including government support, are underway to revive the tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm: Reviving Tourism Amidst Adversity
tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed a special cabinet meeting after a terror attack shook the region, emphasizing that tourism should not serve as a measure of normalcy. Abdullah thanked locals for their solidarity against violence and highlighted ongoing efforts to support the struggling tourism sector.

Omar Abdullah conveyed gratitude to the residents, especially in Pahalgam, for condemning the recent terror strike. Post the attack, the government, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussed strategies for reviving tourism during a high-level meeting.

The government is progressing strategically, starting with security audits of affected tourist destinations. Efforts aim to reassure both locals and potential visitors that the region stands firm against terrorism, assuring no compromise on peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

