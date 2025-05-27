VFX Heist Shakes Set of Mythological Epic 'Kannappa'

In a stunning turn of events, the production of the much-anticipated 'Kannappa' film has hit a roadblock following the alleged theft of a hard disk containing valuable VFX visuals. The incident was reported at the Film Nagar police station in Hyderabad by the film's executive producer, Vijay Kumar Reddy.

According to police officials, unknown individuals allegedly broke into the production office and made away with the critical hardware. Inspector of Film Nagar police station confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to track down those responsible for the heist.

'Kannappa,' a mythological epic, has been generating significant attention for its remarkable visuals and acclaimed cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film merges action with emotional storytelling, making it a promising spectacle for audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)