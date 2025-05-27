Left Menu

VFX Heist Shakes Set of Mythological Epic 'Kannappa'

A theft of crucial VFX visuals from the set of the highly anticipated movie 'Kannappa' has been reported at Hyderabad's Film Nagar police station. Starring Vishnu Manchu, the epic recounts the tale of a legendary Shiva devotee. Police are investigating the case following a complaint by the film's executive producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:51 IST
VFX Heist Shakes Set of Mythological Epic 'Kannappa'
Kannappa Poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning turn of events, the production of the much-anticipated 'Kannappa' film has hit a roadblock following the alleged theft of a hard disk containing valuable VFX visuals. The incident was reported at the Film Nagar police station in Hyderabad by the film's executive producer, Vijay Kumar Reddy.

According to police officials, unknown individuals allegedly broke into the production office and made away with the critical hardware. Inspector of Film Nagar police station confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to track down those responsible for the heist.

'Kannappa,' a mythological epic, has been generating significant attention for its remarkable visuals and acclaimed cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film merges action with emotional storytelling, making it a promising spectacle for audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025