Mamata Shankar's Exhilarating Padma Shri Honor: An Unforgettable Moment

Mamata Shankar, acclaimed actress, received the prestigious Padma Shri from the Indian President, expressing overwhelming joy and gratitude. Recognizing her contributions to Indian cinema, Shankar fondly recalled mentors who guided her artistic journey. Other recipients, including notable figures from various fields, also expressed similar sentiments of honor and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:42 IST
Mamata Shankar
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment filled with emotional depth, celebrated actress Mamata Shankar received the Padma Shri award from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This national honor left Shankar overjoyed and touched by a sense of profound gratitude.

Shankar, known for her vast filmography, acknowledged her mentors—Mrinal Sen, Satyajit Ray, and Buddhadeb Dasgupta—whose guidance illuminated her career. The recognition comes as a surprise to Shankar, who expressed her disbelief over the government of India honoring her achievements.

During the ceremony, several other distinguished awardees from various fields, including industrialist Sajjan Bhajanka and educationist Nagendra Nath Roy, shared similar feelings of honor and humility. The awards were part of the government's announcement on the eve of India's Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

