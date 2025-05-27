Mamata Shankar's Exhilarating Padma Shri Honor: An Unforgettable Moment

In a moment filled with emotional depth, celebrated actress Mamata Shankar received the Padma Shri award from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This national honor left Shankar overjoyed and touched by a sense of profound gratitude.

Shankar, known for her vast filmography, acknowledged her mentors—Mrinal Sen, Satyajit Ray, and Buddhadeb Dasgupta—whose guidance illuminated her career. The recognition comes as a surprise to Shankar, who expressed her disbelief over the government of India honoring her achievements.

During the ceremony, several other distinguished awardees from various fields, including industrialist Sajjan Bhajanka and educationist Nagendra Nath Roy, shared similar feelings of honor and humility. The awards were part of the government's announcement on the eve of India's Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)