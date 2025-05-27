Star-Studded Live Reading Kicks Off Banff World Media Festival 2025

Taye Diggs, Jennifer Whalen, Dani Kind, Praneet Akilla, and Cody Lightning are set to headline a live staged reading of Andrew De Angelis' comedy 'New Spanish'. Slated to take place at the Banff World Media Festival in 2025, this event promises to be a highlight of the festival, attracting major industry players to Banff, Alberta, from June 8-11.

The table read is a collaborative effort between Banff organizers and creators Nadine Bhabha, Julian De Zotti, and Hannah Antaki. It is scheduled for June 8, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. 'New Spanish' was selected from 400 script submissions at the Hot Pilot Party event, showcasing a politically-charged plot set in a post-Trump era where a small town in Ontario seeks to secede from Canada.

Pam Silverstein, head of programming, highlighted the festival's role in nurturing new TV series. 'Banff is packed with world-class programming, and a live table read of an available spec is a bold and fun way to start this year's festival,' she stated. Silverstein emphasized Banff's status as a hub for sparking ideas, making deals, and spotlighting exceptional talent, affirming the festival's commitment to innovation and creativity in television.

