Honoring Legacy: Statue of Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda Unveiled in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently unveiled a statue honoring Jawaharlal Darda, a prominent freedom fighter and the founder of Lokmat Media Group, in Jabalpur. The statue is situated on the premises of Seth Govind Das Government District Hospital.

During the unveiling ceremony, CM Yadav highlighted Darda's dedication to India's freedom struggle and his substantial contributions to healthcare services in Jabalpur. Darda, who spent time imprisoned during the Quit India Movement, also served as a minister in Maharashtra, focusing on public welfare and social service.

The event, attended by numerous dignitaries, underscored Darda's legacy in journalism and politics. Lokmat Media Group's Managing Director Devendra Darda emphasized the deep connection with Jabalpur and the organization's ongoing commitment to uphold Darda's guiding principles.

