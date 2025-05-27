Jammu and Kashmir Memorial: A Tribute to Resilience and Revival

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday declared that the government would erect a memorial at Baisaran in Pahalgam for the 26 victims of last month's terror attack, aiming to create a magnificent and respectful tribute.

Addressing travel and tourism professionals, Abdullah highlighted the significance of rejuvenating tourism in the region. He authorized the Public Works Department to proceed with the memorial plans, expressing sincere gratitude to tour operators who have been crucial in reviving tourism.

Amid security concerns, Abdullah urged transparency in reopening tourist sites and directed a phased approach to reestablish confidence among visitors. He emphasized the importance of domestic tourism as a precursor to international arrivals, while acknowledging local support during recent adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)