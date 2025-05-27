House Members Nominated to Press Council of India: A New Chapter for Journalism
Three members of the Lok Sabha, including BJP leader Sambit Patra, have been nominated to the Press Council of India, a significant body overseeing print media. Nominations from the Rajya Sabha and academic, legal, and cultural institutions further bolster the Council, which includes diverse media representatives and stakeholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:11 IST
- India
In a notable move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed three members, including BJP's Sambit Patra, to the Press Council of India, enhancing its oversight of the print media.
Joining Patra are Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske and Congress's Kali Charan Munda. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar selected Sudhanshu Trivedi and Brij Lal for the Council.
The University Grants Commission, Bar Council of India, and Sahitya Akademi also contributed notable figures, underpinning the Council's comprehensive approach to media governance.
