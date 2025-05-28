Farewell to a Football Legend: Juan Ramón Verón Passes Away

Juan Ramón Verón, the renowned Argentine footballer celebrated for his pivotal role in Estudiantes de La Plata's 1968 Intercontinental Cup victory against Manchester United, has passed away at 81, as announced by his former team.

Nicknamed "the Witch," Verón was not only a football legend but also the father of Juan Sebastián Verón, Estudiantes' current president and former player. The team refrained from specifying the cause of death, though it's known Verón had been suffering from kidney failure.

In a heartfelt statement, Estudiantes emphasized Verón's enduring legacy and integrity. Plans are underway to honor him during their next match against Venezuela's Carabobo in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

