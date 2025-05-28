Left Menu

Kalpana Shukla: A Glamorous Debut at Cannes 2025

Kalpana Shukla, Vice Mrs. Universe 2023, made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, showcasing elegance and individuality. Known for her influence in the global pageant and fashion circuit, she also promotes women's empowerment through her NGO. Her Cannes debut highlighted her blend of fashion and philanthropy.

Updated: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST
Kalpana Shukla, widely recognized as Vice Mrs. Universe 2023, made an impactful debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, exuding elegance and individuality on the red carpet. Her appearance at Cannes solidified her influence in the global pageant and fashion industry, further enhanced by her recent role as a jury member at Mrs. Universe 2025 in South Korea.

During the festival, Kalpana showcased three meticulously designed ensembles that emphasized her versatility and grace. Her 'Fairy of the Forest' look embodied nature's mystique; a second outfit made a striking red carpet statement, and her third, a majestic golden ensemble, was themed around a Greek Goddess, complete with sculpted cupid details symbolizing divinity and feminine strength.

Apart from her fashion prowess, Kalpana is dedicated to social causes. Through her NGO, she supports the education and vocational training of underprivileged women and children, while also addressing their mental health. Her debut at Cannes highlights her commitment to combining fashion and philanthropy into a compelling narrative of global recognition and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

