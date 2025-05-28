Blockbuster Weekend: Movie Releases Shatter Box Office Records

A surge in moviegoers during the U.S. Memorial Day weekend led to a new box office record, driven by the release of Walt Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's latest 'Mission: Impossible.' The films collectively amassed $326.7 million across the U.S. and Canada, breaking a record previously set in 2013.

In other entertainment headlines, President Trump announced a pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' following their tax evasion conviction. Meanwhile, ongoing legal proceedings involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs continue to unfold, with accusations of bribery and drug use surfacing in his sex trafficking trial.

Celebrating success in music, Billie Eilish dominated the American Music Awards with seven wins, including Artist of the Year. Additionally, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio joined forces for 'Karate Kid: Legends,' and Anne Hathaway ventured into sports by acquiring a stake in the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team.

(With inputs from agencies.)