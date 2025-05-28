Left Menu

Netflix Renews Popular Series 'Black Warrant', 'Maamla Legal Hai', and More

Netflix renews 'Black Warrant', 'Maamla Legal Hai', 'Mismatched', and 'The Royals' for new seasons. 'Black Warrant', based on Sunil Gupta's book, explores life inside Tihar jail. 'The Royals' features a modern-day rom-com, and 'Maamla Legal Hai' centers on courtroom dynamics. 'Mismatched' returns for a final season.

Updated: 28-05-2025 12:46 IST
Netflix Renews Popular Series 'Black Warrant', 'Maamla Legal Hai', and More
Netflix has announced the renewal of several popular series, including the critically-acclaimed drama 'Black Warrant', based on Sunil Gupta's book and depicting life inside Tihar jail. Season 2 promises deeper insights into human stories and moral complexities within the prison.

The romantic comedy 'The Royals', which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is also set to return despite its lukewarm reviews. The show follows modern-day romantic escapades set in a luxury B&B.

In addition, Netflix confirmed the continuation of 'Maamla Legal Hai', a legal drama featuring Naila Grewal and Ravi Kishan, and 'Mismatched', starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, which returns for its concluding fourth season.

