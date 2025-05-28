Netflix Renews Popular Series 'Black Warrant', 'Maamla Legal Hai', and More

Netflix has announced the renewal of several popular series, including the critically-acclaimed drama 'Black Warrant', based on Sunil Gupta's book and depicting life inside Tihar jail. Season 2 promises deeper insights into human stories and moral complexities within the prison.

The romantic comedy 'The Royals', which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is also set to return despite its lukewarm reviews. The show follows modern-day romantic escapades set in a luxury B&B.

In addition, Netflix confirmed the continuation of 'Maamla Legal Hai', a legal drama featuring Naila Grewal and Ravi Kishan, and 'Mismatched', starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, which returns for its concluding fourth season.

(With inputs from agencies.)