Premiere of 'Pinarayi the Legend': Chronicle of Kerala CM's Journey

The documentary 'Pinarayi the Legend', which explores the personal and political journey of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, premiered on Wednesday amidst intense criticism from the opposition.

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan inaugurated the 30-minute film at the Central Stadium, in the presence of CM Vijayan and other prominent political figures, including his cabinet colleague V Sivankutty and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim.

Produced by the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association, the documentary, along with a commemorative song, aims to highlight Vijayan's nine-year tenure and was made to mark the 4th anniversary of his second government. Critics, however, accuse the project of glorifying the CM ahead of elections.