Legacy of NT Rama Rao: A Tribute from Modi and Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary. Modi praised Rao's contributions to society and his legacy in both politics and cinema. Naidu emphasized Rao's vision of society as a guiding temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:56 IST
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating the 102nd birth anniversary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao.

Responding to Modi's tribute on the social media platform X, Naidu remarked on NTR's enduring philosophy that 'society is a temple and people are God,' a belief that continues to shape their work today. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi lauded NTR's pivotal role in empowering the marginalized and serving society with distinction.

NT Rama Rao, noted for his profound contributions both as a former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh and as a cinematic legend, continues to enthral audiences, with his storied legacy offering inspiration for future generations.

