Left Menu

Maharashtra's Menstrual Revolution: Redefining Taboos and Empowering Youth

A survey in Maharashtra indicates significant progress in dispelling menstrual myths among adolescents. Around 94% of girls feel empowered to challenge these myths, with a 57% reduction in viewing menstrual blood as unclean. The study, conducted by Aditya Birla Education Trust, highlights cultural shifts towards menstrual health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:28 IST
Maharashtra's Menstrual Revolution: Redefining Taboos and Empowering Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey across 14 districts in Maharashtra reveals a dramatic change in the perception of menstruation, with 94% of adolescent girls expressing confidence in questioning associated myths. Conducted by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, this study marks a cultural shift in the region.

Data shows a 57% reduction in the belief that menstrual blood is unclean, indicative of profound changes in self-perception and dignity among the youth. Additionally, menstrual health literacy has improved by 32% among girls, showcasing an increased awareness and understanding.

Boys are also embracing the change, with 91% understanding puberty-related concepts and 36% more comfortable buying menstrual products. Anganwadi workers have become community advocates, with 88% feeling confident discussing menstrual hygiene publicly, pointing to a significant societal transformation.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025