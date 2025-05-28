Left Menu

PM Modi's Milestone Visit: Celebrating Sikkim's 50 Years of Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary on May 29 at Paljor Stadium. He plans to inaugurate various projects and a commemorative coin. Security measures include temporary road closures, and attendees should arrive early. All local educational institutions and offices will be closed for the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the golden jubilee of Sikkim's statehood at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, on May 29. This visit marks his second trip to Sikkim as Prime Minister, showcasing the central government's continued engagement with the northeastern state.

During the celebrations, PM Modi will inaugurate several pivotal projects, including a 500-bed district hospital in Namchi and a passenger ropeway in Pelling. He will also unveil a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Gangtok's Atal Amrit Udyan, cementing the event as a comprehensive developmental sweep for the region.

Security has been intensified in Gangtok, with significant road closures planned to secure PM Modi's route. The public is encouraged to arrive early at the stadium due to traffic restrictions. Additionally, educational institutions and government offices will remain closed, underlining the administrative focus on safety and smooth execution of this landmark celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

