Kamal Haasan's Clarification on Language Remarks: Love Never Apologises

Kamal Haasan, the acclaimed actor-turned-politician, addressed media on Wednesday to clarify his recent remarks concerning the Kannada language. His statements, intended as an expression of love, sparked controversy in Karnataka with pro-Kannada groups demanding an apology.

Haasan explained that his remarks were based on historical insights and meant no offense. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's tradition of inclusivity by citing its diverse leadership history, featuring a Menon, Reddy, Tamilian, and Kannadiga as past Chief Ministers, thereby underscoring the state's openness.

Emphasizing that politicians are not adequately educated to engage in linguistic discussions, Haasan deferred these debates to historians and language experts. He insisted his comments were an explanation, not an apology, asserting, "Love will never apologise."

