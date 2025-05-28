Kannada Star Darshan's Controversial Plea for International Travel Amid Legal Turmoil

A Bengaluru trial court has reserved its decision on Kannada actor Darshan's plea to leave the country amid ongoing legal issues related to the Renukaswamy murder case.

The order, initially anticipated on May 29, was held on May 30 by the City Civil and Sessions Court.

Currently free on conditional bail, Darshan requested permission to travel to Dubai and Europe from June 1 to June 25. He serves as the second accused in the murder case, allegedly involving his partner Pavithra and 15 others.

The Special Public Prosecutor opposed the petition, highlighting the risk of Darshan not returning if allowed to travel, which could disrupt the trial.

Following bail, Darshan resumed shooting for his film 'Devil'.

Initially restricted to Bengaluru, he previously obtained court approval for domestic travel but now seeks permission for international transit.

Darshan and other co-accused were arrested on June 11, 2024, for reportedly kidnapping and murdering his fan Renukaswamy in Chitradurga.

The Karnataka police have contested his bail in the Supreme Court, and on January 24, 2025, notices were issued to Darshan and co-accused.

Despite citing back pain to skip court hearings, he was spotted at a movie premiere, stirring controversy.

On April 8, the Bengaluru court admonished him for not attending proceedings, warning that no more excuses would be accepted.

On May 21, the police filed additional charges against Darshan and others, intensifying the legal case.

