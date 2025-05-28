Pawan Kumar Tinu Takes Charge of Punjab Agricultural Development
Pawan Kumar Tinu, a leader of the AAP, assumes the role of chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank. The event was attended by notable Punjab Cabinet Ministers and a Member of Parliament, who expressed confidence in Tinu's capability to benefit the state’s farmers and laborers.
AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu officially took charge as chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank on Wednesday.
The ceremony was attended by Punjab Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal, and Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang, who extended congratulations to Tinu on his new role.
They highlighted the importance of the bank in supporting Punjab's farmers and laborers, expressing trust in Tinu's ability to prioritize their welfare through his dedicated service. Tinu vowed to meet expectations with dedication and commitment.
