Reviving Kashmir Tourism: Abdullah's Bold Steps

Omar Abdullah leads efforts to rejuvenate tourism in Kashmir post-terror attack. Conducting meetings at scenic resorts, he aims to dispel fears and revive confidence. Engaging with tourists, Abdullah underscores Kashmir's safety and hospitality, while reflecting a promising tourism turnaround in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:10 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to restore tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is taking decisive steps following last month's terror attack. By leading his council of ministers to scenic spots like Baramulla and Pahalgam, he hopes to alleviate fears and revive tourist confidence in the Valley.

Abdullah's visit to Gulmarg included a Gondola ride to Kongdori and spontaneous meetings with tourists who expressed appreciation for the region's hospitality and safety. Gujarat and Mumbai tourists voiced their satisfaction, enhancing the perception of Kashmir as a welcoming travel destination.

On social media, Abdullah shared his optimism, highlighting tourists' positive feedback as a sign of Kashmir's growing allure. As the government pushes for a tourism resurgence, Abdullah's personal engagement reflects increased hope for an economic revival in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

