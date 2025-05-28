Left Menu

Internet Personality Andrew Tate Charged with Multiple Offenses in Britain

Internet personality Andrew Tate faces 11 criminal charges in the UK, including rape and human trafficking. His brother, Tristan, also faces charges. Both deny wrongdoing. They are being extradited from Romania after legal proceedings there. A civil lawsuit against Andrew is set for trial in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:36 IST
Andrew Tate

Internet personality Andrew Tate has been charged with 11 criminal offenses in Britain, as announced by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Wednesday. The charges include rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking, with all charges related to a single complainant.

His brother, Tristan Tate, also faces charges—10 in total—including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain, related to three complainants. Both Andrew and Tristan Tate maintain their innocence, and their representative has declined to comment on the ongoing legal matters.

The CPS stated that extradition processes were initiated in 2024 to bring the Tates to Britain from Romania, where they are independently under investigation. Although they have traveled to the United States and back, the Tates' legal issues in Romania must be resolved before further proceedings in the UK. Separately, Andrew Tate is facing a civil lawsuit in the UK that is scheduled for trial in 2027, initiated by four women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

