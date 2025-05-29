Huma Qureshi's Heartfelt Tribute: Promoting Peace and Tourism in Jammu

Actor Huma Qureshi made a poignant visit to Jammu on Wednesday, offering her condolences to the family of a senior official who died in the recent Pakistani shelling. Her visit is part of a broader government initiative aimed at reviving tourism by showcasing solidarity with the Armed Forces and civilians.

While visiting the family of Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa, she honored the memory of the official tragically killed by a shell on May 10. Her tour also included discussions with stakeholders from the Jammu and Katra Hotel and Restaurant Associations, focusing on promoting the region's scenic beauty and cultural richness.

A cultural event near the Indo-Pak border further symbolized unity and national pride. Qureshi pledged to involve more celebrities in similar initiatives, bolstering Jammu and Kashmir as a safe and vibrant tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)