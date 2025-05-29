Honoring the Heights: Tenzing Norgay's Legacy at 111

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on his 111th birth anniversary, underscoring his courage that continues to inspire adventurers globally.

Banerjee also commemorated the historic 1953 Everest ascent achieved by Sir Edmund Hillary and Norgay, highlighting its significance on the 72nd Everest Day.

Marking the seminal climb of the 8,848-meter Mount Everest during the ninth British expedition, she lauded the enduring spirit of determination showcased by these pioneers.

