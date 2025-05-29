Honoring the Heights: Tenzing Norgay's Legacy at 111
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on his 111th birth anniversary, celebrating his courage and the historic Everest ascent in 1953 with Sir Edmund Hillary. She emphasizes Norgay's inspirational legacy for adventurers worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on his 111th birth anniversary, underscoring his courage that continues to inspire adventurers globally.
Banerjee also commemorated the historic 1953 Everest ascent achieved by Sir Edmund Hillary and Norgay, highlighting its significance on the 72nd Everest Day.
Marking the seminal climb of the 8,848-meter Mount Everest during the ninth British expedition, she lauded the enduring spirit of determination showcased by these pioneers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee to Engage North Bengal in Collaborative Meetings
Mamata Banerjee Upholds Party's Autonomy Amid India's Diplomatic Mission Against Terrorism
Political Clash Over India's Diplomatic Mission: Mamata Banerjee's TMC under Fire
BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over All-Party Delegation Comments
Mamata Banerjee Addresses Controversy Over Teachers' Protest In West Bengal