High-Stakes Humor: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson Team Up in 'The Pickup'

'The Pickup,' a new action comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 6. Directed by Tim Story, known for 'Ride Along,' the film promises a wild comedic adventure.

In this film, Murphy and Davidson play an unlikely duo of armored truck drivers, Russell and Travis, who find themselves in a perilous situation. The plot unfolds as they face off against a group of criminals masterminded by Zoe, portrayed by Keke Palmer. The movie explores their adventures through high-risk escapades and unexpected chaos.

Supporting the leads are cast members Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, and Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i. The production team includes John Davis, John Fox, as well as Eddie Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, 'The Pickup' promises action, comedy, and a rollercoaster of events.

