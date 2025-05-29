Left Menu

High-Stakes Humor: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson Team Up in 'The Pickup'

The movie 'The Pickup' is an action comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. Premiering on Prime Video, it features a dangerous situation involving mismatched armored truck drivers who must deal with criminals led by Keke Palmer's character. Directed by Tim Story, the film showcases an ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:17 IST
High-Stakes Humor: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson Team Up in 'The Pickup'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'The Pickup,' a new action comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 6. Directed by Tim Story, known for 'Ride Along,' the film promises a wild comedic adventure.

In this film, Murphy and Davidson play an unlikely duo of armored truck drivers, Russell and Travis, who find themselves in a perilous situation. The plot unfolds as they face off against a group of criminals masterminded by Zoe, portrayed by Keke Palmer. The movie explores their adventures through high-risk escapades and unexpected chaos.

Supporting the leads are cast members Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, and Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i. The production team includes John Davis, John Fox, as well as Eddie Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, 'The Pickup' promises action, comedy, and a rollercoaster of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025