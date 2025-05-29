Peace and Paradise: Reviving Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial President, Rattan Lal Gupta, is making a strong appeal to tourists to visit the region, emphasizing its safety and security. Addressing the public on Thursday, Gupta asserted that conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are suitable for tourism again.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken proactive steps, organizing government meetings at prominent tourist locations like Pahalgam and Gulmarg. The aim is to eliminate any fears tourists may have and to encourage them to experience the region's famed landscapes and attractions without hesitation.

Gupta reassures potential visitors, including pilgrims for the Mata Vaishno Devi and Baba Amarnath sites, that Jammu and Kashmir remains a paradise. His statements underline an effort to counteract terrorist threats and convey that tourism in the region is not only viable but thriving.