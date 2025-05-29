Left Menu

Peace and Paradise: Reviving Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta has urged tourists to visit the region, insisting it's safe. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been organizing high-profile meetings in tourist areas like Pahalgam and Gulmarg to boost confidence and highlight the region's normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:50 IST
Peace and Paradise: Reviving Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial President, Rattan Lal Gupta, is making a strong appeal to tourists to visit the region, emphasizing its safety and security. Addressing the public on Thursday, Gupta asserted that conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are suitable for tourism again.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken proactive steps, organizing government meetings at prominent tourist locations like Pahalgam and Gulmarg. The aim is to eliminate any fears tourists may have and to encourage them to experience the region's famed landscapes and attractions without hesitation.

Gupta reassures potential visitors, including pilgrims for the Mata Vaishno Devi and Baba Amarnath sites, that Jammu and Kashmir remains a paradise. His statements underline an effort to counteract terrorist threats and convey that tourism in the region is not only viable but thriving.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025