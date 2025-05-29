Massive Security Deployment for Amarnath Yatra 2023
The Indian government is deploying 42,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, amid heightened security measures. The deployment includes units from CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The yatra, from July 3 to August 9, follows last year's terrorist attack concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has mandated an extensive deployment of 580 companies, totaling approximately 42,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, to oversee the security of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.
A large contingent, including units from Operation Sindoor, will be positioned along the yatra route and key areas like Srinagar. The Ministry of Home Affairs demands immediate mobilization for a mid-June presence.
This enhanced security response, including oversight by Home Minister Amit Shah and leadership reviews from CRPF and BSF directors, addresses potential threats following a recent terrorist attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
