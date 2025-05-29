Left Menu

Reunion on 'Metro… In Dino': A Heartfelt Tribute to Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Anurag Basu and actor Konkana Sen Sharma express their emotional experience working on 'Metro… In Dino', a spiritual sequel to 'Life in a… Metro', where the absence of late actor Irrfan Khan was profoundly felt. The film features an ensemble cast and music by Pritam.

The reunion of filmmaker Anurag Basu and actor Konkana Sen Sharma for the film 'Metro… In Dino' stirred deep emotions as they reminisced about the late actor Irrfan Khan, whose presence was sorely missed throughout the shoot.

The movie, a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 hit 'Life in a… Metro', brought back fond memories and poignant moments shared with Khan. Konkana, who had shared the screen with Khan in the original film, shared that the process felt like a homecoming.

Featuring an ensemble cast, 'Metro… In Dino' is set to release on July 4, with music composed by Pritam. The collaboration between Basu and Pritam was humorously described as a partnership full of creative disagreements, yet producing harmonious results.

