Celebrating Indianness: Literature's Role in Fostering Diversity

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of India's diverse literary traditions at a literary conference in New Delhi. She highlighted how the myriad languages and dialects reflect the essence of Indianness, which resonates in the collective consciousness of the nation.

The conference, inaugurated by Murmu, tackled the theme 'How Much Has Literature Changed?' and was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi. Murmu expressed her lifelong respect for literature, viewing it as a timeless reflection of human values amidst changing societal contexts.

The conference will feature discussions on groundbreaking feminist literature in India, the dynamic between change in literature and literature of change, and Indian literature's new directions on the global stage. The event concludes with a tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th anniversary.

