Remembering Ngugi wa Thiong'o: A Literary Giant's Lasting Legacy

Ngugi wa Thiong'o, esteemed Kenyan author and critic of political power, passed away at 87 in the USA. His literature, known for addressing social justice and political abuse, resonated globally, despite his exile. Kenya mourns his loss as a literary beacon and cultural icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In Nairobi, a bookstore devoted a shelf entirely to the works of Ngugi wa Thiong'o following his recent death in the United States at age 87. The revered Kenyan author was known for his fearless critique of political oppression in his country, which led to his imprisonment and subsequent exile in the 1970s.

Bennet Mbata, a veteran bookseller at Nuria Bookstore, expressed sorrow over Ngugi's passing, lamenting the loss of more works from the man renowned as the 'towering giant of Kenyan letters.' President Ruto highlighted Ngugi's undying patriotism, acknowledging his significant influence on discourses around justice and political power in Kenya.

The literary world remembers Ngugi as a visionary who wrote English through an African lens before embracing his native Kikuyu. Academic Macharia Munene lauded Ngugi's authentic societal reflections, echoing frustration over his lack of a Nobel Prize. As Kenya prepares to honor him, Ngugi remains a symbol of truth and cultural resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

